Recap: Fort Zumwalt South trounces Fort Zumwalt East
Sami Picha went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 12-2 victory over Fort Zumwalt East.

Cassidy Avery picked up the win for Fort Zumwalt South. She gave up just one earned run on five hits in five innings of work.

Fort Zumwalt South (2-2) travels to Washington on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-2) goes on the road to play Timberland on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

