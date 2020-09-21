Recap: Fort Zumwalt South trounces St. Charles West

Halle Benskin went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 16-2 victory over St. Charles West.
Sydney Kill picked up the win for Fort Zumwalt South. She gave up just two earned runs on five hits in five innings of work.
Fort Zumwalt South (6-4) visits Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles West (1-11) plays at home against Winfield on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.