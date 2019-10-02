Fort Zumwalt West trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 9-4 win over Francis Howell Central Wednesday at Francis Howell Central.
Lexi Barnes was credited with the win for Fort Zumwalt West. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out eight. Olivia Fong of Francis Howell Central went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Kennedy Jensen was the losing pitcher for Francis Howell Central.
Fort Zumwalt West (21-4) goes on the road to play Holt on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell Central (14-8) visits Fort Zumwalt South on Monday at 4:15 p.m.