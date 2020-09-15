Recap: Fort Zumwalt West beats Troy Buchanan

Fort Zumwalt West beat Troy Buchanan 7-4 Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.
Alivia Daniels of Troy Buchanan went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. Troy Buchanan hurler Macie Hunolt was tagged with the loss.
Fort Zumwalt West (8-2) visits Francis Howell Central on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Troy Buchanan (7-2) visits Francis Howell Central on Tuesday, September 22 at 4:15 p.m.
