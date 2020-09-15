 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West beats Troy Buchanan
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt West beats Troy Buchanan

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Fort Zumwalt West beat Troy Buchanan 7-4 Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.

Alivia Daniels of Troy Buchanan went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. Troy Buchanan hurler Macie Hunolt was tagged with the loss.

Fort Zumwalt West (8-2) visits Francis Howell Central on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Troy Buchanan (7-2) visits Francis Howell Central on Tuesday, September 22 at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports