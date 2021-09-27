Recap: Fort Zumwalt West breezes by Francis Howell Central

Kelsey Sawvell went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 11-3 victory over Francis Howell Central.
Feiste was the winner for Fort Zumwalt West. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out six. Kennedy Jensen was tagged with the loss for Francis Howell Central.
Fort Zumwalt West (15-6) will host Timberland on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Francis Howell Central (15-6) travels to Holt on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
