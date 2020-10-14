Recap: Fort Zumwalt West pounds St. Dominic

Fort Zumwalt West routed visiting St. Dominic 15-5 Wednesday.
Feiste was credited with the win for Fort Zumwalt West. Key offensive contributors for St. Dominic included Neely Edwards (3-for-3, one RBI) and Abbie Danchus (1-for-3, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored). Addison Henke was charged with the loss for St. Dominic.
Fort Zumwalt West (17-4) plays Francis Howell Central at Francis Howell North on Thursday at 4 p.m.
