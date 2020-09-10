Recap: Fort Zumwalt West rips Timberland

Julia Crenshaw went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 9-2 victory over Timberland.
Lydia Feiste was credited with the win for Fort Zumwalt West. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out five.
Fort Zumwalt West (4-0) will play Farmington at Arnold A.A. on Friday at 3 p.m. Timberland (3-4) visits Liberty (Wentzville) on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
