Recap: Fort Zumwalt West slips past Troy Buchanan

Lydia Feiste went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 5-4 victory over Troy Buchanan.
Feiste was credited with the win for Fort Zumwalt West. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out six. Lily Arndt was tagged with the loss for Troy Buchanan.
Fort Zumwalt West (12-4) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Troy Buchanan (10-4) plays at home against Marquette on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
