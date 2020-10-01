 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West squeaks by Troy Buchanan
Lydia Feiste went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 5-4 victory over Troy Buchanan.

Feiste was credited with the win for Fort Zumwalt West. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out six. Lily Arndt suffered the loss for Troy Buchanan.

Fort Zumwalt West (12-4) visits Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Troy Buchanan (10-4) plays at home against Marquette on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

