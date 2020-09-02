 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West topples St. Dominic
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West topples St. Dominic

Fort Zumwalt West toppled visiting St. Dominic 9-5 Wednesday.

Fort Zumwalt West hurler Lydia Feiste was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on five hits while striking out seven. Addison Henke was the losing pitcher for St. Dominic.

Fort Zumwalt West (1-0) travels to Francis Howell on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. St. Dominic (1-3) will host Borgia on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

