Recap: Fort Zumwalt West tops Oakville

Danielle Blackstun went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 11-8 victory over Oakville.

Fort Zumwalt West hurler Lydia Feiste was credited with the win. Carlie Huelsing of Oakville went 2-for-2 with two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored. Savannah Hesse was the losing pitcher for Oakville.

Fort Zumwalt West (19-7) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Oakville (12-10) visits Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.