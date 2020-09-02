 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West tops St. Dominic
Fort Zumwalt West topped visiting St. Dominic 9-5 Wednesday.

Lydia Feiste was the winner for Fort Zumwalt West. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on five hits and striking out seven. St. Dominic hurler Addison Henke was tagged with the loss.

Fort Zumwalt West (1-0) goes on the road to play Francis Howell on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. St. Dominic (1-3) plays at home against Borgia on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

