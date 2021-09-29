Recap: Fort Zumwalt West triumphs over Francis Howell

Danielle Blackstun went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, two extra base hits and four runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 11-1 victory over Francis Howell.

Lydia Feiste struck out 10 in five innings of work to pick up the victory for Fort Zumwalt West.

Fort Zumwalt West (17-6) goes on the road to play Troy Buchanan on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell (9-9) goes on the road to play Holt on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.