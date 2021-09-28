 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West waltzes over Timberland
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West waltzes over Timberland

Ashleigh Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 10-3 victory over Timberland.

Lydia Feiste struck out 13 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Fort Zumwalt West.

Fort Zumwalt West (16-6) plays at home against Francis Howell on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Timberland (14-9) visits Francis Howell Central on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

