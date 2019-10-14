Anastasia Baer went 5-for-5 with two RBIs, two extra base hits and five runs scored to lead Fox to a 21-10 victory over Hazelwood West.
Cairns was the winning pitcher for Fox. Key offensive players for Hazelwood West were Mya Gratz (4-for-4, two RBIs, one run scored), Riley Nilges (3-for-4, three RBIs, three runs scored) and Nakia Cozart (2-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, one run scored). Hazelwood West hurler Zoe Grams was tagged with the loss.
Fox (9-12) plays at home against Webster Groves on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.