Recap: Fox tops De Soto
Fox toppled De Soto 8-5 Wednesday at De Soto.

Key offensive contributors for De Soto included Madison Hayes-Gowen (3-for-4, one home run, one RBI, one extra base hit, two runs scored) and Kaitlynn Hannah (2-for-3, two RBIs, one extra base hit). Emoy Boyer-Faulkner was tagged with the loss for De Soto.

Fox (1-1) will play Hillsboro at Arnold A.A. on Friday at 3 p.m. De Soto (2-8) visits Union on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

