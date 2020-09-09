Recap: Fox tops De Soto

Fox toppled De Soto 8-5 Wednesday at De Soto.
Key offensive contributors for De Soto included Madison Hayes-Gowen (3-for-4, one home run, one RBI, one extra base hit, two runs scored) and Kaitlynn Hannah (2-for-3, two RBIs, one extra base hit). Emoy Boyer-Faulkner was tagged with the loss for De Soto.
Fox (1-1) will play Hillsboro at Arnold A.A. on Friday at 3 p.m. De Soto (2-8) visits Union on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
