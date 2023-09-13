Recap: Fox triumphs over Lindbergh StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fox routed visiting Lindbergh 10-0 Wednesday.Fox (1-7) goes on the road to play St. Joseph's on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Lindbergh (8-8) will play Hillsboro at Chesterfield Valley at 7 p.m today. 0 Comments Tags 09-13-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Troy's Gracie Johns unloads off friend in loss to Washington The Blue Jays earned their first softball victory against the Trojans since 2006. 5 high school softball players to watch this fall A look at some of the area's top fall softball players. Recap: University City pounds Hazelwood Central Breeze Collins went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, one extra base hit and five runs scored to lead University City to a 31-16 victory over Hazelwood … Softball preview spotlight: Lindbergh pitcher widens arsenal to spark team's postseason run Gabby McBride is one of the top hurlers in the area and is well on the way to becoming an NCAA Division I prospect with another strong campaig… Area fall softball rankings, preseason STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/18/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (0-0)NR2. Francis Howell (0-0)NR3. Hillsboro (0-0)NR4. Troy B…