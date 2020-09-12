 Skip to main content
Recap: Fox upends Seckman
Fox upended Seckman 12-4 Saturday at Arnold A.A..

Daleigh Cairns was the winning pitcher for Fox. Key hitters for Seckman included Josie Lindsey (2-for-3, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored) and Madi Conrad (1-for-2, one home run, two RBIs, one run scored). Chiara Grasso was the losing pitcher for Seckman.

Fox (4-2) visits Fort Zumwalt East on Friday at 3 p.m. Seckman (4-4) plays at home against Farmington on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

