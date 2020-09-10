Recap: Francis Howell Central beats Holt

Francis Howell Central beat Holt 9-4 Thursday at Holt.
Jensen was credited with the win for Francis Howell Central. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out nine. Abby Keller suffered the loss for Holt.
Francis Howell Central (5-2) plays at home against Winfield on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Holt (4-4) goes on the road to play Timberland on Tuesday, September 22 at 4:15 p.m.
