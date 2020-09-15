 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell Central edges Timberland
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell Central edges Timberland

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Alyssa Haile went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 13-11 victory over Timberland.

Kennedy Jensen was the winner for Francis Howell Central. She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out four. Leading hitters for Timberland were Kayden Tyler (2-for-4, one home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit, two runs scored), Ava Kuzara (2-for-4, one home run, three RBIs, two runs scored) and Bailey Broemmer (3-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, two runs scored). Emma Tiefenbrunn suffered the loss for Timberland.

Francis Howell Central (8-4) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Timberland (4-5) goes on the road to play Francis Howell on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports