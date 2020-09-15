Recap: Francis Howell Central edges Timberland

Alyssa Haile went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 13-11 victory over Timberland.
Kennedy Jensen was the winner for Francis Howell Central. She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out four. Leading hitters for Timberland were Kayden Tyler (2-for-4, one home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit, two runs scored), Ava Kuzara (2-for-4, one home run, three RBIs, two runs scored) and Bailey Broemmer (3-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, two runs scored). Emma Tiefenbrunn suffered the loss for Timberland.
Francis Howell Central (8-4) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Timberland (4-5) goes on the road to play Francis Howell on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.