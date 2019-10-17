Francis Howell Central triumphed over visiting Francis Howell North 10-0 Thursday.
Kennedy Jensen was credited with the win for Francis Howell Central.
Francis Howell Central (19-8) will play Francis Howell at Fort Zumwalt East on Friday at 4 p.m.
