 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell Central pounds Timberland
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell Central pounds Timberland

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Kennedy Jensen went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 14-3 victory over Timberland.

Francis Howell Central hurler Webb was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on 10 hits while striking out four.

Francis Howell Central (14-11) will host Pattonville on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Timberland (14-12) will play Hickman at Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Washington (18-5) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (15-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (17-5) is idle.4. Eureka (8-2) a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports