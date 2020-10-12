Recap: Francis Howell Central pounds Timberland

Kennedy Jensen went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 14-3 victory over Timberland.
Francis Howell Central hurler Webb was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on 10 hits while striking out four.
Francis Howell Central (14-11) will host Pattonville on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Timberland (14-12) will play Hickman at Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
