Recap: Francis Howell Central rips Fort Zumwalt South
Recap: Francis Howell Central rips Fort Zumwalt South

Alyssa Haile went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 11-4 victory over Fort Zumwalt South.

Kennedy Jensen was credited with the win for Francis Howell Central. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on six hits and striking out nine. Fort Zumwalt South hurler Sydney Kill was charged with the loss.

Francis Howell Central (12-9) plays at Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (12-6) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

