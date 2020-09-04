Recap: Francis Howell Central rips Seckman

Kennedy Jensen went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 8-0 victory over Seckman.
Jensen was the winning pitcher for Francis Howell Central. Courtney Bone was tagged with the loss for Seckman.
Francis Howell Central (3-2) hosts Francis Howell on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Seckman (1-2) travels to Fox on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
