Recap: Francis Howell Central rips Seckman
Kennedy Jensen went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 8-0 victory over Seckman.

Jensen was the winning pitcher for Francis Howell Central. Courtney Bone was tagged with the loss for Seckman.

Francis Howell Central (3-2) hosts Francis Howell on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Seckman (1-2) travels to Fox on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

