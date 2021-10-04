 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central routs Fort Zumwalt South
Ashley Leible went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 11-0 victory over Fort Zumwalt South.

Kennedy Jensen picked up the win for Francis Howell Central.

Francis Howell Central (19-7) travels to Timberland on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (13-11) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

