Recap: Francis Howell Central routs Fort Zumwalt South

Ashley Leible went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 11-0 victory over Fort Zumwalt South.

Kennedy Jensen picked up the win for Francis Howell Central.

Francis Howell Central (19-7) travels to Timberland on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (13-11) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.