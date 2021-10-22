Recap: Francis Howell Central slips past Troy Buchanan

Francis Howell Central slipped past visiting Troy Buchanan 3-2 in 12 innings Friday.
-
Bezzole's walkoff double in 12th lifts Francis Howell Central past Troy and into final four
-
Otten helps IWA shut down Warrenton in Class 4 quarterfinal affair
-
Ware tosses Parkway South past Poplar Bluff to make first state semifinal since 2008
-
Francis Howell Central, Troy to resume Friday after 11-inning draw
-
Brown pitches, hits Washington past Farmington and into Class 4 semifinal
Francis Howell Central hurler Kennedy Jensen was the winning pitcher. She pitched 10 innings allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out one.
Francis Howell Central (24-8) plays Blue Springs South at Killian Softball Complex on Thursday at 1 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.