Recap: Francis Howell Central slips past Troy Buchanan
Francis Howell Central slipped past visiting Troy Buchanan 3-2 in 12 innings Friday.

Francis Howell Central hurler Kennedy Jensen was the winning pitcher. She pitched 10 innings allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out one.

Francis Howell Central (24-8) plays Blue Springs South at Killian Softball Complex on Thursday at 1 p.m.

