Recap: Francis Howell Central topples Blue Springs South

Alyssa Haile went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 15-11 victory over Blue Springs South.
Kennedy Jensen was the winner for Francis Howell Central. She pitched seven innings allowing 11 runs on 18 hits and striking out five. Key offensive contributors for Blue Springs South were E Berry (1-for-3, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored) and L Good (2-for-5, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored). Blue Springs South hurler M Hoffman was charged with the loss.
Francis Howell Central (25-9) plays Lee's Summit West at Killian Softball Complex at 4 p.m today. Blue Springs South (6-2) will play Parkway South at JFK Stadium (Springfield) at 4:45 p.m today.
