Alyssa Haile went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 8-3 victory over Fort Zumwalt North.
Francis Howell Central hurler Cece Carter was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out six. Sydney Sontheimer of Fort Zumwalt North went 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Francis Howell Central (13-5) will host Francis Howell on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (5-6) visits Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.