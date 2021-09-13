 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central topples Francis Howell North
Recap: Francis Howell Central topples Francis Howell North

Sarah Hoshaw went 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 6-1 victory over Francis Howell North.

Kennedy Jensen struck out 16 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Francis Howell Central.

Francis Howell Central (11-4) visits Timberland on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell North (7-6) will host Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

