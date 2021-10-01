 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central topples Winfield
Lexi Floyd went 4-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 5-1 victory over Winfield.

Kennedy Jensen was the winner for Francis Howell Central. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on five hits and striking out seven.

Francis Howell Central (18-6) hosts Parkway West on Saturday at 9 a.m. Winfield (10-10) will play Parkway West at Francis Howell Central at 3 p.m today.

