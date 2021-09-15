 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central tops Fort Zumwalt West
Recap: Francis Howell Central tops Fort Zumwalt West

Francis Howell Central topped Fort Zumwalt West 11-8 Wednesday at Fort Zumwalt West.

Francis Howell Central hurler Kennedy Jensen was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing eight runs on 11 hits while striking out six. Fort Zumwalt West got big offensive contributions from Ashleigh Davis (2-for-4, one home run, five RBIs, one run scored) and Lydia Feiste (2-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, one run scored). Feiste suffered the loss for Fort Zumwalt West.

Francis Howell Central (12-4) goes on the road to play Warrenton on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) plays at home against Sullivan on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

