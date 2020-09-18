Recap: Francis Howell Central triumphs over Jefferson City

Kennedy Jensen went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 13-3 victory over Jefferson City.
Francis Howell Central hurler Jensen earned the victory on the mound after holding Jefferson City to just two hits and two runs in five innings.
Francis Howell Central (10-5) plays Blair Oaks at Binder Park on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. Jefferson City (1-2) plays Capital City at Binder Park on Saturday at 9 a.m.
