Recap: Francis Howell Central trounces Francis Howell

Lexi Floyd went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 18-4 victory over Francis Howell.
Sarah Hoshaw was the winner for Francis Howell Central. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on four hits while striking out one. Hattie Ostermeyer was tagged with the loss for Francis Howell.
Francis Howell Central (11-9) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell (1-10) visits Holt on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.