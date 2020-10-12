Recap: Francis Howell Central trounces Timberland

Kennedy Jensen went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Francis Howell Central to a 14-3 victory over Timberland.
Webb was credited with the win for Francis Howell Central. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on 10 hits and striking out four. Bailey Broemmer was the losing pitcher for Timberland.
Francis Howell Central (14-11) hosts Pattonville on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Timberland (14-12) plays Hickman at Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
