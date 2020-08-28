Recap: Francis Howell Central upends Fort Zumwalt South

Emily Chadwick went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Francis Howell Central to a 7-1 victory over Fort Zumwalt South.
Kennedy Jensen struck out 10 in six innings of work to pick up the win for Francis Howell Central. Fort Zumwalt South hurler Sydney Kill was charged with the loss.
Francis Howell Central (2-1) will host Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m. Fort Zumwalt South (1-2) plays Bowling Green at Francis Howell Central on Saturday at noon.
