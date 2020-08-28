 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell Central upends Fort Zumwalt South
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell Central upends Fort Zumwalt South

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Emily Chadwick went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Francis Howell Central to a 7-1 victory over Fort Zumwalt South.

Kennedy Jensen struck out 10 in six innings of work to pick up the win for Francis Howell Central. Fort Zumwalt South hurler Sydney Kill was charged with the loss.

Francis Howell Central (2-1) will host Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m. Fort Zumwalt South (1-2) plays Bowling Green at Francis Howell Central on Saturday at noon.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports