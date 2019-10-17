Subscribe for 99¢

Francis Howell edged Fort Zumwalt East 2-0 Thursday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Francis Howell hurler Hattie Ostermeyer was credited with the win.

Francis Howell (5-17) plays Francis Howell Central at Fort Zumwalt East on Friday at 4 p.m.

