Recap: Francis Howell North beats Francis Howell
Recap: Francis Howell North beats Francis Howell

Audrey Sevier went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead Francis Howell North to a 13-8 victory over Francis Howell.

Evie Kraus was credited with the win for Francis Howell North. She pitched eight innings allowing eight runs on nine hits and striking out seven. Williams was the losing pitcher for Francis Howell.

Francis Howell North (7-6) goes on the road to play Washington on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Francis Howell (3-13) travels to Timberland on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

