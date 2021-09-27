Recap: Francis Howell North beats Liberty (Wentzville)

Francis Howell North toppled Liberty (Wentzville) 11-6 Monday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Kraus was the winner for Francis Howell North. She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on 10 hits and striking out six.
Francis Howell North (11-7) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-13) plays Fort Zumwalt East at Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday, October 5 at 3 p.m.
