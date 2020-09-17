 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell North breezes by Liberty (Wentzville)
Francis Howell North ripped Liberty (Wentzville) 10-1 Thursday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Evie Kraus was the winner for Francis Howell North. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven. Haley Miller was charged with the loss for Liberty (Wentzville).

Francis Howell North (4-3) hosts Washington on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-7) goes on the road to play Silex on Friday at 5 p.m.

