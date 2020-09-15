Recap: Francis Howell North topples Fort Zumwalt North

Lucy Fajatin went 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Francis Howell North to a 10-7 victory over Fort Zumwalt North.
Kraus struck out 10 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Francis Howell North. Mckenna Dydell of Fort Zumwalt North went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. Fort Zumwalt North hurler Ashley Niemczyk was charged with the loss.
Francis Howell North (3-3) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (2-3) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Friday at 3 p.m.
