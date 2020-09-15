Recap: Francis Howell North tops Fort Zumwalt North

Lucy Fajatin went 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Francis Howell North to a 10-7 victory over Fort Zumwalt North.
Kraus struck out 10 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Francis Howell North.
Francis Howell North (3-3) plays at Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (2-3) plays at home against Lutheran St. Charles on Friday at 3 p.m.
