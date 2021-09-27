Recap: Francis Howell North tops Liberty (Wentzville)

Francis Howell North beat Liberty (Wentzville) 11-6 Monday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Kraus was credited with the win for Francis Howell North. She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on 10 hits while striking out six. Anna Strother was the losing pitcher for Liberty (Wentzville).
Francis Howell North (11-7) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-13) plays Fort Zumwalt East at Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday, October 5 at 3 p.m.
