Recap: Francis Howell North trounces North Point
Recap: Francis Howell North trounces North Point

Evie Krauss went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Francis Howell North to a 16-1 victory over North Point.

Krauss was the winning pitcher for Francis Howell North. Leah Zerrer was the losing pitcher for North Point.

Francis Howell North (9-6) hosts Fort Zumwalt South on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. North Point (2-6) will play Montgomery County at Warrenton on Saturday at 11 a.m.

