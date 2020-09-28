 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell North upends Liberty (Wentzville)
Recap: Francis Howell North upends Liberty (Wentzville)

Evie Kraus went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Francis Howell North to a 10-2 victory over Liberty (Wentzville).

Kraus was credited with the win for Francis Howell North. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight. Kendall Weber of Liberty (Wentzville) went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Haley Miller was the losing pitcher for Liberty (Wentzville).

Francis Howell North (5-5) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-14) hosts Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

