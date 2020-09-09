 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell North upends St. Charles West
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell North upends St. Charles West

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Francis Howell North upended visiting St. Charles West 9-0 Wednesday.

Kraus struck out 11 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Francis Howell North. Leanna Mitts was tagged with the loss for St. Charles West.

Francis Howell North (1-2) hosts Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles West (0-4) goes on the road to play St. Charles on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports