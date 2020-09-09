Recap: Francis Howell North upends St. Charles West

Francis Howell North upended visiting St. Charles West 9-0 Wednesday.
Kraus struck out 11 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Francis Howell North. Leanna Mitts was tagged with the loss for St. Charles West.
Francis Howell North (1-2) hosts Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles West (0-4) goes on the road to play St. Charles on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
