Recap: Francis Howell North waltzes over Liberty (Wentzville)

Francis Howell North upended visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 10-2 Monday.
Kendall Weber of Liberty (Wentzville) went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Haley Miller was the losing pitcher for Liberty (Wentzville).
Francis Howell North (5-5) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-14) hosts Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
