 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hazelwood West beats Lutheran St. Charles
0 comments

Recap: Hazelwood West beats Lutheran St. Charles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hazelwood West beat Lutheran St. Charles 5-2 Saturday at Lutheran St. Charles.

Hazelwood West hurler Abagail Cafolla was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out eight.

Hazelwood West (6-3) goes on the road to play Pattonville on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (2-8) goes on the road to play Lutheran South on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.2. Summit (10-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was id…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News