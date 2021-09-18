Recap: Hazelwood West beats Lutheran St. Charles

Hazelwood West beat Lutheran St. Charles 5-2 Saturday at Lutheran St. Charles.
Hazelwood West hurler Abagail Cafolla was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out eight.
Hazelwood West (6-3) goes on the road to play Pattonville on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (2-8) goes on the road to play Lutheran South on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
