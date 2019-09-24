Hazelwood West squeaked by Kirkwood 3-1 Tuesday at Kirkwood.
Rayne Grus was charged with the loss for Kirkwood.
Hazelwood West (3-9) plays at Ritenour on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Kirkwood (6-11) goes on the road to play Oakville on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
