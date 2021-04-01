 Skip to main content
Recap: Hazelwood West pounds McCluer North
Mya Gratz went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Hazelwood West to a 19-4 victory over McCluer North.

Hazelwood West hurler Decker was credited with the win.

Hazelwood West (4-1) plays Hancock at Heine Meine on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

