Recap: Hazelwood West tops Pattonville

Abagail Cafolla went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Hazelwood West to a 10-7 victory over Pattonville.

Cafolla was credited with the win for Hazelwood West. She pitched eight innings allowing seven runs on four hits and striking out seven.

Hazelwood West (7-3) plays at home against Parkway Central on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Pattonville (8-7) travels to Fox on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.