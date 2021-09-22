 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hazelwood West tops Pattonville
0 comments

Recap: Hazelwood West tops Pattonville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Abagail Cafolla went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Hazelwood West to a 10-7 victory over Pattonville.

Cafolla was credited with the win for Hazelwood West. She pitched eight innings allowing seven runs on four hits and striking out seven.

Hazelwood West (7-3) plays at home against Parkway Central on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Pattonville (8-7) travels to Fox on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News