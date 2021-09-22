Recap: Hazelwood West tops Pattonville

Abagail Cafolla went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Hazelwood West to a 10-7 victory over Pattonville.
Cafolla was credited with the win for Hazelwood West. She pitched eight innings allowing seven runs on four hits and striking out seven.
Hazelwood West (7-3) plays at home against Parkway Central on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Pattonville (8-7) travels to Fox on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
